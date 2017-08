BRIEF-Xbrane Biopharma announces a directed new share issue of SEK 20 million

May 24 (Reuters) - XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB:

* REG-XBRANE BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES A DIRECTED NEW SHARE ISSUE OF SEK 20 MILLION

* NEW SHARE ISSUE IS CONDUCTED AS A DIRECTED ISSUE TO ACTIVE INVEST-SWEDEN AB, THOMAS EKLUND, ZIRKONA AB AND QUANTIFY AB

* SHARES ARE ISSUED AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 30.50 PER SHARE, WHICH MEANS THAT COMPANY WILL RECEIVE SEK 20 MILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS.

* DECIDED TO ISSUE A TOTAL OF 655,738 NEW SHARES IN XBRANE