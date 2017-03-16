BRIEF-Xcel Energy launches its largest Upper Midwest wind investment

March 16 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc :
* Launches its largest-ever Upper Midwest wind investment
* Says is proposing a combination of owned projects and power purchase agreements representing more than $2.5 billion in capital investments
* Says investments will deliver cost savings over 25 years
* Says adding 1,550 megawatts of new wind generation in Upper Midwest
* All projects are subject to state and local regulatory approval. If accepted, projects will be in service by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: