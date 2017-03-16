FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xcel Energy launches its largest Upper Midwest wind investment
March 16, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Xcel Energy launches its largest Upper Midwest wind investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc :

* Launches its largest-ever Upper Midwest wind investment

* Says is proposing a combination of owned projects and power purchase agreements representing more than $2.5 billion in capital investments

* Says investments will deliver cost savings over 25 years

* Says adding 1,550 megawatts of new wind generation in Upper Midwest

* All projects are subject to state and local regulatory approval. If accepted, projects will be in service by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

