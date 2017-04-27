FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xcel energy Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.47 from cont ops
April 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc

* Xcel energy first quarter 2017 earnings report

* Xcel energy reaffirms 2017 gaap and ongoing earnings guidance of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Xcel energy inc - qtrly total operating revenues $2.95 billion versus. $2.77 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $2.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xcel energy inc - 2017 capital rider revenue is projected to increase by $60 million to $70 million over 2016 levels

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xcel energy inc - xcel energy's total capital investment for proposed wind ownership projects is approximately $4.2 billion for 2017-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

