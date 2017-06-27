UPDATE 2-Germany plans new emissions testing body after VW scandal
* One Opel and one Daimler model emit too much CO2 (Adds car industry association, Opel reaction)
June 27 Xcerra Corp :
* Xcerra and Spirox reinstate agreement on sales and support operations in mainland China and Taiwan
* Xcerra and Spirox will jointly develop a communication plan for interacting with customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* One Opel and one Daimler model emit too much CO2 (Adds car industry association, Opel reaction)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Adds later details)