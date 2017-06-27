UPDATE 1-At last minute, Western Digital resubmits bid for Toshiba chip unit
* Not clear if Western Digital bid has been significantly revised
June 27 Xcerra Corp :
* Xcerra and Spirox reinstate agreement on sales and support operations in mainland China and Taiwan
* Xcerra and Spirox will jointly develop a communication plan for interacting with customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Not clear if Western Digital bid has been significantly revised
LONDON, June 27 A drop in autos stocks after Germany's Schaeffler cut its profit outlook and disappointment over a failed buyout of Stada hit European shares on Tuesday, offsetting gains among basic resources firms and Spain's Bankia.