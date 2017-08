June 1 (Reuters) - Xcerra Corp

* Xcerra announces third quarter results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue $103.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xcerra Corp says company will not hold a quarterly conference call and webcast, and will not provide an outlook for its future financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: