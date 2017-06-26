BRIEF-Itochu plans to cut holdings in Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff
* Says major shareholder Itochu (China) Holdings Co Ltd plans to unload up to 3.0 percent stake in the company within six months since July 18
June 26Xebio Holdings Co Ltd
* Says its Korea-based consolidated subsidiary, which is engaged in sales of sports and outdoor goods, will withdraw from retail business in Korea
