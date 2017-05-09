FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Xencor reports Q1 loss per share $0.31

May 9 (Reuters) - Xencor Inc

* Xencor reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xencor Inc - Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $392.7 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $403.5 million on December 31, 2016

* Xencor Inc - Expects to have cash to fund research and development programs and operations beyond end of 2020

* Xencor Inc - Expects to end 2017 with approximately $340 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

* Xencor Inc qtrly revenues $4.3 million versus $7.25 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

