BRIEF-Xencor reports qtrly loss per share $0.21

Feb 28(Reuters) - Xencor Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21

* Based on current operating plans, xencor expects to have cash to fund research and development programs and operations beyond end of 2020

* Xencor expects to end 2017 with approximately $340 million in cash and cash equivalents

* Xencor reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $6.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $5.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: