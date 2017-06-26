BRIEF-Green Plains says entered deal with holder of co's notes due 2018
* On June 23, entered privately negotiated deal with holder of co's 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2018 - SEC filing
June 26 Xenetic Biosciences Inc
* Xenetic Biosciences commences patient enrollment in phase 2 study evaluating XBIO-101 in conjunction with Progestin therapy for the treatment of endometrial cancer
* Xenetic Biosciences Inc- Patient dosing expected in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 23, entered privately negotiated deal with holder of co's 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2018 - SEC filing
* Meridian Bancorp Inc and Meetinghouse Bancorp Inc announce merger agreement