May 9 (Reuters) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Xenia hotels & resorts reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintaining its operating and financial expectations for remainder of year

* Xenia hotels & resorts - q1 2017 same-property revpar increased 2.7% to $147.14, as occupancy increased 123 basis points and adr increased 1.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: