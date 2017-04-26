FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
April 26, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Xenith Bankshares Inc-

* Xenith Bankshares Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million

* Xenith Bankshares Inc - net interest margin in q1 of 2017 was 3.49% compared to 3.30% in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

