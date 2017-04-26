FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xenon acquires potassium channel modulator epilepsy treatment
April 26, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Xenon acquires potassium channel modulator epilepsy treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Xenon Pharmaceuticals inc says phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial beginning in mid-2018

* Xenon expands ion channel neurology pipeline with acquisition of new potassium channel modulator for the treatment of epilepsy

* Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc - Xenon anticipates filing an IND, or IND equivalent, to initiate a phase 1 first-in-man clinical trial in Q4 of 2017

* Xenon Pharmaceuticals inc says anticipates filing an IND, or IND equivalent, to initiate a phase 1 first-in-man clinical trial in q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

