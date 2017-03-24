BRIEF-Qualtrics raises $180 mln in funding round
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital Source text for Eikon:
March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals announces XEN801 did not meet efficacy endpoints in phase 2 clinical trial in patients with moderate to severe acne
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals announces XEN801 did not meet efficacy endpoints in phase 2 clinical trial in patients with moderate to severe acne
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc - XEN801 did demonstrate a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no drug-related serious adverse events
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc - results also show that xen801 did not demonstrate statistical significance relative to key secondary efficacy endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital Source text for Eikon:
* Tivo signs multi-year intellectual property license deal with Roku