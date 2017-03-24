BRIEF-H2o Innovation says unit recently renewed four municipal contracts
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
March 24 Xerium Technologies Inc:
* Xerium Technologies Inc - "2017 capex investment will be similar to 2016" Source text:(bit.ly/2nKQapC) Further company coverage:
* Lockheed Martin - following service life extension program structural modifications, air force can safely operate block 40-52 aircraft to 2048, beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: