March 17 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp

* Xerox announces initial settlement of offers to exchange outstanding notes

* Xerox corp - initial settlement of offer to purchase $300 million in debt, exchange additional $300 million of existing debt for new 4.070% senior notes

* Xerox corp - new 4.070% senior notes are due march 17, 2022