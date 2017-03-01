BRIEF-Xerox announces offers to exchange outstanding notes

March 1 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp
* Xerox announces offers to exchange outstanding notes
* Plans to early redeem (retire) $300 million in debt
* Says Xerox is targeting to exchange $300 million or more of existing debt for new debt
* Exchange consistent with capital allocation guidance to reduce $300 million in debt above $1 billion in senior notes coming due this year
* Will only purchase up to $300 million aggregate principal amount of existing notes for cash
