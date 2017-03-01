BRIEF-Xerox announces offers to exchange outstanding notes

March 1 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp

* Xerox announces offers to exchange outstanding notes

* Plans to early redeem (retire) $300 million in debt

* Says Xerox is targeting to exchange $300 million or more of existing debt for new debt

* Exchange consistent with capital allocation guidance to reduce $300 million in debt above $1 billion in senior notes coming due this year

* Will only purchase up to $300 million aggregate principal amount of existing notes for cash

