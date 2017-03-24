March 24 Xerox Corp:

* Xerox Corp - CEO Ursula Burns' 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $10.6 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Xerox Corp- CFO Leslie F. Varon's 2016 total compensation was $2.9 million versus $1.4 million in 2015- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nQUCDK) Further company coverage: