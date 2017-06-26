BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 Xg Technology Inc:
* Xg Technology - co is aware of press release by Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz, Llp claiming alleged potential breach of fiduciary duty involving co's board
* Xg Technology Inc - company has received no communication of any kind from Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz, Llp regarding claim
* Xg Technology - no claim or allegation has been made by any shareholders or regulatory body about breach of fiduciary duty
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital