FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-XG Technology sees Q2 2017 revenue $14.1 mln to $14.5 mln
#TrumpExclusive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Trump dismisses uproar
Politics
Trump dismisses uproar
Massive copper mine tests Trump's push to slash regulation
Politics
Massive copper mine tests Trump's push to slash regulation
Fed nominee has history of benefiting from bailouts
Economy
Fed nominee has history of benefiting from bailouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 11:34 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-XG Technology sees Q2 2017 revenue $14.1 mln to $14.5 mln

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - XG Technology Inc:

* XG Technology announces preliminary financial results that exceed analyst expectations with record revenue for the second quarter 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $14.1 million to $14.5 million

* XG Technology Inc - anticipate will report positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and net income for q2 2017

* XG Technology Inc - XG expects to end q2 2017 with approximately $4.6 million in cash

* XG Technology Inc - continues to work on reducing non-essential costs towards goal of being cash flow positive for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.