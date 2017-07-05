ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Qinghai Provincial Investment defies soft sentiment
SINGAPORE, July 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets held up amid growing geopolitical risks following Tuesday's missile test by North Korea.
July 5 Xi An Hongsheng Technology Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from July 6 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uIXeDe
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
HANOI, July 5 South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co. will invest 1.1 trillion dong ($48.4 million) of fresh capital in Prevoir Vietnam Life Insurance, the deal's financial advisor, Nomura, said in an email sent to Reuters on Wednesday.