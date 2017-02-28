Feb 28Xiamen Changelight Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 6,500 percent to 7,300 percent, or to be 35.6 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (0.5 million yuan)

* Says market warming of LED industry and increased gross margin as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/U32wXM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)