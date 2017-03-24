BRIEF-Quantum Foods sees HY HEPS down between 4 pct and 24 pct
* Expects HY headline earnings per share of between 11.2 cents and 14.2 cents, being a decrease of between 4% and 24%
March 24 Xiamen International Port Co Ltd
* Contractor has agreed to carry out construction works in gulei operation area as part of group's promotion of Gulei Port Development Project
* Total consideration for construction works is rmb637.5 million
* Gulei port development entered into construction contract with CCCC Third Navigational Engineering Bureau Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to buy 90 percent stake in Prometeon Tyre Group S.r.l., domestic tyre firm and industrial tyres related assets for a combined 5.8 billion yuan ($841.58 million) via share issue