Aug 1(Reuters) - Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says its Hong Kong-based wholly owned unit will sell entire 3.2 percent stake (3.5 million H shares)in Chuangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to Chairman of the company Wang Yonghui, for no less than HK$30.3 million

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2qTLGZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)