* dgap-adhoc: _wige media ag anticipates positive performance in 2017
Feb 28 Xilam Animation SA:
* FY revenue 15.9 million euros versus 11.3 million euros ($11.97 million) year ago Source text: bit.ly/2molYAg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, March 7 French media giant Vivendi said on Tuesday it would cut the number of its supervisory board members from 14 to 12, effectively increasing the grip of chairman Vincent Bollore on the group.
* DHX Media's CPLG forges strategic alliance with Tycoon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: