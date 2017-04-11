FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Xinchen China Power says unit entered into C3 assets transfer agreement
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 11, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Xinchen China Power says unit entered into C3 assets transfer agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd

* Unit and bba entered into C3 assets transfer agreement

* BBA will transfer to Mianyang Xinchen C3 acquired assets and transferred contracts

* Mianyang xinchen and Xinhua Combustion engine entered into consultation framework agreement

* Deal for a consideration of approximately rmb419.9 million

* Pursuant to consultation framewok deal Xinhua Combustion Engine will provide Mianyang Xinchen with certain technical consultation services for RMB11.38 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

