May 30 (Reuters) - Xinfengming Group Co Ltd

* Says Zhuang Kuilong to resign as chairman, to be replaced by Zhuang Yaozhong

* Says appoints Yang Jianfei as vice chairman

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rR6yXE; bit.ly/2qvLg1U

