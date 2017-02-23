BRIEF-Xing to hike dividend, pay special dividend

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Xing AG

* Says executive board proposes an increased regular dividend and payment of a special dividend

* Says to increase regular dividend by 33 percent from eur 1.03 per share to eur 1.37 per share

* Says to propose to supervisory board an additional special dividend distribution of eur 1.60 per share

* Says liquid assets of eur 83.0 million as of end of 2016 and its cash-generative business model enable it to pay out a special dividend without compromising its continued growth strategy

* Says dividend distribution proposal is to be presented to annual general meeting for resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: