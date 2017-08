June 1 (Reuters) - Xingquan International Sports Holdings Ltd:

* Co failed to submit 3rd quarterly report to Bursa Malaysia for public release within 31 May 2017

* If co unable to submit 3rd QR on or before 7 June, the trading in securities will be suspended from 9.00 am, 8 June Source text: (bit.ly/2rHTiVB) Further company coverage: