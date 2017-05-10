FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media enters into investment deal with Blogis Holdings, Chengdu Longchuang
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 10, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media enters into investment deal with Blogis Holdings, Chengdu Longchuang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd

* Wenchuan Logistics, unit of company, entered into investment agreement with Blogis Holdings and Chengdu Longchuang

* Deal to jointly establish winshare blogis company

* Under agreement wenchuan logistics agreed to contribute approximately RMB45 million in total

* Wenchuan Logistics, Blogis Holdings and Chengdu Longchuang will hold 45%, 40% and 15% equity interest in winshare blogis co respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.