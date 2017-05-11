BRIEF-Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media says entered into equity transfer agreement

May 11 (Reuters) - Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd :
* Voluntary Announcement In Relation To The Transfer Of 34% Equity Interest In Chengdu Xin Hui Industrial Co., Ltd.
* Entered into an equity transfer agreement with Zhongtian Chengtou
* Upon completion of equity transfer agreement, company will no longer own any interest in Chengdu Xinhui
* Target interest will be transferred to Zhongtian Chengtou at a transfer consideration of RMB141.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: