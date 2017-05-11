FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media says entered into equity transfer agreement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media says entered into equity transfer agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd :

* Voluntary Announcement In Relation To The Transfer Of 34% Equity Interest In Chengdu Xin Hui Industrial Co., Ltd.

* Entered into an equity transfer agreement with Zhongtian Chengtou

* Upon completion of equity transfer agreement, company will no longer own any interest in Chengdu Xinhui

* Target interest will be transferred to Zhongtian Chengtou at a transfer consideration of RMB141.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

