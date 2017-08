May 2 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd:

* Xinjiang Goldwind secures investment from Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Citi for 160mw rattlesnake project

* its subsidiary has received equity financing commitments from Midamerican Wind Tax Equity Holdings (a Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary) and Citi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: