July 3 Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 123.6 percent to 153.6 percent, or to be 12.4 million yuan to 14 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.5 million yuan

* Says steady growth in security industry market and strengthen managing administration as main reasons for the forecast

