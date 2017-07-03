BRIEF-Allgon: Åkerströms Björbo and Högskolan Dalarna receive grant of SEK 4 million
ÅKERSTRÖMS BJÖRBO TOGETHER WITH HÖGSKOLAN DALARNA RECEIVE A GRANT OF SEK 4 MILLION
July 3 Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 123.6 percent to 153.6 percent, or to be 12.4 million yuan to 14 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.5 million yuan
* Says steady growth in security industry market and strengthen managing administration as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Tww9aL

July 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,328 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.