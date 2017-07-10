Motor racing-McLaren will give Honda plenty of 'runway'
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
July 10 Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 14
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 17 and the dividend will be paid on July 17
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Pi42w5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
* Says it plans to acquire a Nagoya-based apartment house for 733 million yen