Rallying Hong Kong stocks get more thrust from China funds
* Hong Kong shares less pricey than China, Asia ex-Japan shares
Feb 17 Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has sold 1.42 percent stake in the company on Dec 16, 2016 and Feb 16, 2017
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kEWmdb
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hong Kong shares less pricey than China, Asia ex-Japan shares
* Says an issuance of bonus shares in a ratio of 1:1(1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on March 3
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.