June 2 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Youhao Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to end operating 5 shopping malls prematurely to reduce risks

* Says the move to affect net profit of about 103.83 million yuan ($15.22 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rMl0kl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8205 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)