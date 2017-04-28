BRIEF-Ferrari says is capable of going beyond 10,000 shipments mark annually - Conf call
* Says the brand is capable of expressing itself beyond the 10,000 (shipments) mark, on an annual basis
April 27Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 80 percent, or to be 36.4 million yuan to 50.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 28.0 million yuan
* Says increased demand and steady growth of automobile steel wheels business are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UPJCcP
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. companies are reporting their strongest profit and sales growth in more than five years this earnings season, with more beating expectations and particular strength in the industrial sector.