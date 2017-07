July 21 (Reuters) - Xinming China:

* Discloseable transaction disposal Of 100pct equity Of Zhejiang Xinming

* Entered into equity transfer agreement

* Xinming group holding agreed to sell 100 pct equity interest in Zhejiang Xinming

* Expected to record an unaudited gain of RMB29.9 million on level of consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: