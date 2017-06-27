BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems gets members' nod for bonus share issue
* Gets members' nod for issuance of bonus shares to the existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Xiwang Foodstuffs Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
* Closed manufacturing activities in co's unit named 'Automax (a unit of Omax Autos Limited)' situated at Delhi-Jaipur highway