BRIEF-Xl Group reports Q1 operating earnings per share $0.50

April 26 (Reuters) - Xl Group Ltd

* Xl group ltd - p&c combined ratio of 94.3% for quarter compared to 92.5% in prior year quarter

* Xl group ltd* announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.50

* Xl group ltd - natural catastrophe pre-tax losses net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums in quarter of $96.1 million versus $52.8 million in prior year quarter

* Xl group ltd - qtrly net premiums earned $2.51 billion versus $2.35 billion

* Xl group ltd - net investment income for quarter was $200.5 million, compared to $205.9 million in prior year quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: