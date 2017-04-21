FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Xoma receieves notice to terminate license agreement from Novo Nordisk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Xoma Corp-

* Xoma -on april 20, 2017 co received notice from Novo Nordisk a/s, relating to termination of exclusive license agreement with co due to strategic and business reasons

* Xoma -based on termination of license agreement, updating prior guidance regarding potential milestone payments payable under license agreements with various partners

* Xoma Corp says now sees potential milestone payments over next 36 months to decrease from $50 million to $40 million - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2q0q3Zu) Further company coverage:

