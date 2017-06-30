BRIEF-AISAN TECHNOLOGY says change of president
* Says it appoints Atsushi Kato as new president to replace Tetsuji Yanagisawa, effective on June 30
June 30 Xped Ltd:
* XPED sign mou with JBT
* MoU signed with Shenzhen JBT Smart Lighting Co. Ltd
* MoU to develop a binding agreement to license several XPED technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completes full acquisition of Tokyo-based language learning software company from Rosetta Stone, on June 29