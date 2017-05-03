BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
May 3 Xperi Corp:
* Xperi Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Says qtrly revenue $67.3 million versus $60.0 million
* Says qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.22
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP revenue $88 million to $92 million
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP revenue $370 million to $445 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $62.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $401.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.