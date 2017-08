May 31 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp

* Xplore technologies reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $16.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $75 million to $85 million

* Says ended quarter with backlog of $7.4 million