4 months ago
BRIEF-Xplore Technologies announces new credit facility
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Xplore Technologies announces new credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp

* Xplore Technologies announces new credit facility

* Entered into a new $15 million three-year secured line of credit with bank of america

* Company will also move its commercial banking relationships to Bank Of America

* New line of credit is currently undrawn

* Facility replaces Xplore's existing $15 million lending facility, also undrawn at present, provided by Square 1 Bank

* Facility includes features which assess certain inventory holdings as well as accounts receivable, providing "greater " flexibility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

