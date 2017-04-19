BRIEF-Xplore Technologies announces new credit facility

April 19 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp

* Xplore Technologies announces new credit facility

* Entered into a new $15 million three-year secured line of credit with bank of america

* Company will also move its commercial banking relationships to Bank Of America

* New line of credit is currently undrawn

* Facility replaces Xplore's existing $15 million lending facility, also undrawn at present, provided by Square 1 Bank

* Facility includes features which assess certain inventory holdings as well as accounts receivable, providing "greater " flexibility