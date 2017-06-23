BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 23 XPLUS SA:
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.01 ZLOTY/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace