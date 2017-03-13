FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc

* On March 10, 2017, XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment - sec filing

* Outstanding $1.48 billion principal amount of term loans under term loan credit agreement replaced with $1.49 billion of new term loans

* Proceeds from new term loans were used primarily to refinance existing term loans

* Interest rate margin applicable to new term loans was reduced from 2.25% to 1.25%, in case of base rate loans

* Reduction of xpo's cash interest expense in respect of loans outstanding under term loan credit agreement of about $15 million per year

* New term loans will mature on October 30, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.