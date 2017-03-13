BRIEF-XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment

March 13 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc

* On March 10, 2017, XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment - sec filing

* Outstanding $1.48 billion principal amount of term loans under term loan credit agreement replaced with $1.49 billion of new term loans

* Proceeds from new term loans were used primarily to refinance existing term loans

* Interest rate margin applicable to new term loans was reduced from 2.25% to 1.25%, in case of base rate loans

* Reduction of xpo's cash interest expense in respect of loans outstanding under term loan credit agreement of about $15 million per year

* New term loans will mature on October 30, 2021