BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Xpo Logistics Inc
* Reg-Xpo Logistics announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $3.54 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.56 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xpo logistics inc- reaffirmed its full year targets for adjusted ebitda of at least $1.35 billion for 2017 and at least $1.575 billion for 2018
* Xpo Logistics Inc- reaffirmed its 2017-2018 cumulative free cash flow target of approximately $900 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.