Feb 22 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

* Xtant Medical announces appointment of Carl O'connell to permanent CEO

* XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS - O'Connell previously served as President of Xtant since October of 2016 and was appointed as Interim CEO on January 21st, 2017