FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holdings, Bacterin International entered twelfth amendment,waiver to amended restated credit deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holdings, Bacterin International entered twelfth amendment,waiver to amended restated credit deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

* Xtant Medical Holdings - On March 31, Bacterin International and Co, unit of co, entered twelfth amendment,waiver to amended restated credit deal

* Xtant Medical Holdings - Amendment further defers Bacterin S accrued interest payment date for quarter ended on Dec 31, 2016 until April 30, 2017

* Xtant Medical Holdings-Amendment modified minimum liquidity financial covenant of facility

* Xtant Medical Holdings - Amendment also defers Bacterin S accrued interest payment date for quarter ended on March 31, 2017 until April 30, 2017

* Xtant Medical Holdings- Amendment allowing co, units to maintain liquidity amount not less than $500,000 until June 30, 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2oKdPXX] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.